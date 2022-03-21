Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

64,869 KM

Details

$18,488

+ tax & licensing
$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

64,869KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8696540
  • Stock #: 3237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3237
  • Mileage 64,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Well serviced


Here comes a beautiful Mercedes-Benz GLK 3504MATIC with only 64km! This spacious SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! 


Equipped with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, leather interior, heated seats. panoramic sunroof, power trunk, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, alloys, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $18,488 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude*

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

