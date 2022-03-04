Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 MINI Cooper

143,000 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2010 MINI Cooper

2010 MINI Cooper

Classic

Watch This Vehicle

2010 MINI Cooper

Classic

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1650818103
  2. 1650818103
  3. 1650818103
  4. 1650818103
  5. 1650818103
  6. 1650818103
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8496728
  • VIN: WMWMF3C58ATZ22232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2010 Ford Focus SES
 98,500 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 166,000 KM
$9,299 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 157,000 KM
$12,600 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory