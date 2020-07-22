Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

219,408 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2.5 S

2.5 S

Location

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

219,408KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5661861
  • Stock #: 303
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP6AC133323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,408 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE REDUCED,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, RH auto sales and services 1408 Victoria at n unit 14 Kitchener on n2b3e2 226-240-7618 or cell 519-731-3041 .......... dont miss this one,,,,,,, it's 2010 nissan altima, 2.5 L, nice colur, 4 cyl, grat on gas, it has 219408 km, mint condition, no rust, very clean inside and out side, drive very smooth, all power options work, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, sunroof, cruise controle, and more,,,,,,,,,,,,, certified and 3 months or 3000 km warranty first star power train that cover up to $1000 per claim Please call for test drive appointment 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

