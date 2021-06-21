Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Altima

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

S S

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Altima

S S

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 7499550
  2. 7499550
  3. 7499550
  4. 7499550
  5. 7499550
  6. 7499550
  7. 7499550
  8. 7499550
  9. 7499550
  10. 7499550
  11. 7499550
  12. 7499550
  13. 7499550
  14. 7499550
  15. 7499550
  16. 7499550
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7499550
  • Stock #: PC1085
  • VIN: 1n4al2ap7ac137669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1085
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS GREAT LOOKING SEDAN WITH FIRLY LOW K AND DRIVING GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 123,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda CX-7 CX7
 154,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sorento EX EX
 159,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory