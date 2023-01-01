Menu
<div><span>Just landed on trade is a very nice Nissan Maxima with great features!</span></div><br /><div><span><br>Equipped with the powerful 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, smart-key, push start, alarm, A/C, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, and more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>As-is!<br></span><span>Carfax Available<br></span><span>ONLY $3,499 PLUS HST & LIC</span></div><br /><div><br><span><i>* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</i></span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!</span></div>

2010 Nissan Maxima

236,442 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

236,442KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3794
  • Mileage 236,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

