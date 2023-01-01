$3,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Nissan Maxima
S - LEATHER! SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS/STEERING! BLUETOOTH!
2010 Nissan Maxima
S - LEATHER! SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS/STEERING! BLUETOOTH!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
236,442KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3794
- Mileage 236,442 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Just landed on trade is a very nice Nissan Maxima with great features!
Equipped with the powerful 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, smart-key, push start, alarm, A/C, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, and more!
As-is!
Carfax Available
ONLY $3,499 PLUS HST & LIC
* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!
Equipped with the powerful 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, smart-key, push start, alarm, A/C, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, and more!
As-is!
Carfax Available
ONLY $3,499 PLUS HST & LIC
* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Side Turning Signals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2010 Nissan Maxima S - LEATHER! SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS/STEERING! BLUETOOTH! 236,442 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra SV - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! 73,594 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Si Sedan 6-Speed MT - SUNROOF! NAVIGATION! BLUETOOTH! 95,574 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2010 Nissan Maxima