2010 Nissan Pathfinder

194,000 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979367
  • Stock #: PC1411
  • VIN: 5N1AR1NBXAC612342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1411
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN POWERFULL SUV THATS CAPABLE OF CARYING FAMILY AND TWOING BIG LOAD LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED VOME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

