2010 Nissan Rogue

237,389 KM

Details Description

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

~AWD~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

2010 Nissan Rogue

~AWD~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

237,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8457225
  • Stock #: 764
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV8AW120004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 237,389 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Nissan Rogue AWD: ***Certified**3 Years Warranty**
* Automatic Transmission
* Power Windows & Locks
* Keyless Entry
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Power Seats
* Alloy Wheels
* Leather Seats
* Cruise Control
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
$6450hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

