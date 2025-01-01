$2,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Nissan Sentra
2.0
2010 Nissan Sentra
2.0
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,980KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB6AP4AL680781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 117,980 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line 36,351 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS 111,470 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Leaf SV EV for the price of the Gas! 87,290 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2010 Nissan Sentra