2010 Subaru Forester

177,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Berlin Auto Sales

226-336-7873

2010 Subaru Forester

2010 Subaru Forester

2010 Subaru Forester

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6380909
  • VIN: JF2SH6CC2AH769453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Red Subaru Forester Limited package featuring all wheel drive, heated seats, aluminum wheels, panoramic sunroof, and more! Comes fully certified and includes 3 months of $3000/claim warranty through Lubrico. Extended warranty and financing available. Trade ins are welcome. Call 226 336 7873 or email info@berlinautosales.ca UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence! Berlin Auto Sales Inc 105 Breithaupt St Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

