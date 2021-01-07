2010 Subaru Forester

+ taxes & licensing
105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Beautiful Red Subaru Forester Limited package featuring all wheel drive, heated seats, aluminum wheels, panoramic sunroof, and more! Comes fully certified and includes 3 months of $3000/claim warranty through Lubrico. Extended warranty and financing available. Trade ins are welcome. Call 226 336 7873 or email info@berlinautosales.ca UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence! Berlin Auto Sales Inc 105 Breithaupt St Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9
