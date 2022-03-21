Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

203,759 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2010 Subaru Forester

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X Premium~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X Premium~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

203,759KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8874647
  • Stock #: 981
  • VIN: JF2SH6CC6AH711670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 203,759 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Subaru Forster 2.5X Automatic : ~Certified~3 Year Warranty~
* Automatic transmission
* CARFAX VERIFIED
* Aux input/ Ipod input
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Panoramic sunroof
* Alloy Wheels
* Power seats
* Heated Seats
* Cruise Control
* Power Windows
* Power locks
* Keyless Entry
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

