$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2010 Subaru Forester
2010 Subaru Forester
2.5X Premium~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~
Location
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
203,759KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8874647
- Stock #: 981
- VIN: JF2SH6CC6AH711670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 203,759 KM
Vehicle Description
* Automatic transmission
* CARFAX VERIFIED
* Aux input/ Ipod input
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Panoramic sunroof
* Alloy Wheels
* Power seats
* Heated Seats
* Cruise Control
* Power Windows
* Power locks
* Keyless Entry
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5