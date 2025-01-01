Menu
RH Auto Sales & Services 
2067 Victoria Street North, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0 
226-444-4006

 

2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5I, 2.5 L 4 Cylinder ENGNE AWD…… ONE OWNER ….2.5I….Automatic Great, Extra Clean, VERY WELL-MAINTAINED vehicle, A Smooth running Engine and very clean from inside and outside here @ CONCORD AUTO SALES. IT HAS 193500KMS, Clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition! Car Options: - 2.5 L - AWD - A/C - Sunroof - Heated Seat -AM/FM - Stereo - Automatic Transmission - CD Player - Tilt Steering Wheel- Cruise Control- Power Door Locks- Power mirrors - Power Steering - Power Window - Alarm System Visit us today at RH AUTO SALES and enjoy a test drive for your favorite car Ride! 

Asking price is $6499 + HST, and this price includes " Certified, Carfax, and 3 Month warranty that covers up to $1000/claim ." FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!!

Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means it is still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. Thank you.

2010 Subaru Impreza

193,500 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

12504532

2010 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GE6C67AH512298

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,500 KM

2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5I, 2.5 L 4 Cylinder ENGNE AWD…… ONE OWNER ….2.5I….Automatic Great, Extra Clean, VERY WELL-MAINTAINED vehicle, A Smooth running Engine and very clean from inside and outside here @ CONCORD AUTO SALES. IT HAS 193500KMS, Clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition! Car Options: - 2.5 L - AWD - A/C - Sunroof - Heated Seat -AM/FM - Stereo - Automatic Transmission - CD Player - Tilt Steering Wheel- Cruise Control- Power Door Locks- Power mirrors - Power Steering - Power Window - Alarm System Visit us today at RH AUTO SALES and enjoy a test drive for your favorite car Ride!

Asking price is $6499 + HST, and this price includes “ Certified, Carfax, and 3 Month warranty that covers up to $1000/claim .” FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

