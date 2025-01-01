$6,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Impreza
2.5i
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5I, 2.5 L 4 Cylinder ENGNE AWD…… ONE OWNER ….2.5I….Automatic Great, Extra Clean, VERY WELL-MAINTAINED vehicle, A Smooth running Engine and very clean from inside and outside here @ CONCORD AUTO SALES. IT HAS 193500KMS, Clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition! Car Options: - 2.5 L - AWD - A/C - Sunroof - Heated Seat -AM/FM - Stereo - Automatic Transmission - CD Player - Tilt Steering Wheel- Cruise Control- Power Door Locks- Power mirrors - Power Steering - Power Window - Alarm System Visit us today at RH AUTO SALES and enjoy a test drive for your favorite car Ride!
Asking price is $6499 + HST, and this price includes “ Certified, Carfax, and 3 Month warranty that covers up to $1000/claim .” FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!!
Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means it is still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. Thank you.
Vehicle Features
