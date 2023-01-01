2010 Subaru Outback

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 1 , 1 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9584515

9584515 Stock #: 1313

1313 VIN: 4S4BRHBC9A3374610

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 241,175 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.