2010 Subaru Outback

241,175 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2010 Subaru Outback

2010 Subaru Outback

2.5i Premium~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

2010 Subaru Outback

2.5i Premium~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

241,175KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9584515
  Stock #: 1313
  VIN: 4S4BRHBC9A3374610

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 241,175 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lamps
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2009 Mitsubishi Outl...
 205,656 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Ford Fusion SE
 193,520 KM
$4,450 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 188,423 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-XXXX

647-542-7562

