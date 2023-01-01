$10,999+ tax & licensing
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2010 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
151,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10206990
- Stock #: P23030
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE7AC426025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 151,768 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
