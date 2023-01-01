Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

151,768 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

S

2010 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

151,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10206990
  • Stock #: P23030
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE7AC426025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P23030
  • Mileage 151,768 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

