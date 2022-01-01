2010 Toyota Corolla

$6,005 + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 1 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8139754

8139754 Stock #: UK1870A

UK1870A VIN: 2T1BU4EE1AC256521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1870A

Mileage 229,142 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Wheel Width: 6 Wheel Diameter: 15 Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm Max cargo capacity: 348 L Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Rear Head Room: 946 mm Wheelbase: 2,600 mm Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Width: 1,760 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,740 kg Overall Length: 4,540 mm Overall height: 1,465 mm Rear Leg Room: 921 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,388 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,115 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Front Head Room: 985 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,245 kg Manual child safety locks Soft Door Close Halogen aero-composite headlights

