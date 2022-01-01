$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
If you're looking for a fun, efficient compact, then look no further than the Toyota Corolla. This 2010 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.
The Toyota Corolla has a longstanding reputation for being one of the most affordable small sedans, especially when considering its reputation for reliability, high fuel efficiency, and low operating costs. The 2010 model brings an excellent level of interior comfort, fuel efficiency, and exterior design. The Corolla comes with a generous host of standard features. The whole car comes together in an attractive, affordable package.This sedan has 229,142 kms. It's gold in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
MP3 Player
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Wheel Width: 6
Wheel Diameter: 15
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Max cargo capacity: 348 L
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Rear Head Room: 946 mm
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,740 kg
Overall Length: 4,540 mm
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Rear Leg Room: 921 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,388 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,115 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Front Head Room: 985 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,245 kg
Manual child safety locks
Soft Door Close
Halogen aero-composite headlights
