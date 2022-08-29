$90+ tax & licensing
$90
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2010 Toyota Corolla
Location
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7