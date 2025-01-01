Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>LIKE BRAND NEW! CLEANEST FJ CRUISER ON THE MARKET! UNDERCOATED ANNUALLY! NEW TIRES! MUST SEE TO BELIEVE!<br /><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

219,271 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12465007

2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1745954965
  2. 1745954916
  3. 1745954916
  4. 1745954962
  5. 1745954963
  6. 1745954919
  7. 1745954918
  8. 1745954915
  9. 1745954963
  10. 1745954965
  11. 1745954916
  12. 1745954964
  13. 1745954916
  14. 1745954915
  15. 1745954915
  16. 1745954913
  17. 1745954963
  18. 1745954915
  19. 1745954918
  20. 1745954910
  21. 1745954964
  22. 1745954965
  23. 1745954915
  24. 1745954955
  25. 1745954965
  26. 1745954917
  27. 1745954916
  28. 1745954917
  29. 1745954918
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,271KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23344
  • Mileage 219,271 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE BRAND NEW! CLEANEST FJ CRUISER ON THE MARKET! UNDERCOATED ANNUALLY! NEW TIRES! MUST SEE TO BELIEVE!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2021 Ford Transit Connect XLT *ROOF RACK* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Ford Transit Connect XLT *ROOF RACK* 135,556 KM $25,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS* 49,824 KM $34,750 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue S *BLUETOOTH* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue S *BLUETOOTH* 158,937 KM $12,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser