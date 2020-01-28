New Tires!! Heated Seats!! This beautifully detailed 2010 Toyota Matrix is nicely equipped with all of the options below, This vehicle has been professionally inspected from bumper to bumper, is fully certified and ready to drive. All maintenance is up to date on this accident free vehicle which includes two sets of keys and a full tank of fuel. Jerry Zister has been a trusted name for vehicle sales and service in Waterloo Region for the past 53 years







