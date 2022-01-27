Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

141,305 KM

Details Description

Location

141,305KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8155687
  • Stock #: 695
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE8AC358902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 141,305 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Matrix Manual: *CERTIFIED*EXTENDED WARRANTY


* Power Windows
* Power Mirrors
* Power Locks
* A/C
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$7950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
