2010 Toyota Prius

+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1
519-208-0770
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Certified, Clean Car Fax, Bluetooth, Gas Saver, Perfect Driving Condition, Ontario Car, 2 Set of Keys, No Pets, Must See!!!
click here to view the Car Fax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1