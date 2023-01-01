2010 Toyota Prius

$9,005 + taxes & licensing 2 7 3 , 4 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9603991

9603991 Stock #: NK4790A

NK4790A VIN: JTDKN3DU8A0080187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Winter Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Dark gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4790A

Mileage 273,473 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II Wheel Diameter: 15 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Driver knee airbags Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Painted aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Capacity: 45 L Rear Head Room: 955 mm Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Front Hip Room: 1,339 mm Rear Leg Room: 914 mm Overall Length: 4,460 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,300 mm Front Head Room: 980 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,480 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,394 mm Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Overall Width: 1,745 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,380 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 4.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.2 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,805 kg Soft Door Close Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.