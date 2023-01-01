$9,005+ tax & licensing
$9,005
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Prius
2010 Toyota Prius
Base
$9,005
+ taxes & licensing
273,473KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Winter Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive makes the Prius one of the most fuel efficient hatchbacks in its class. This 2010 Toyota Prius is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The 2010 Prius has been built with reduced environmental impact in every way. It will produce over 70 percent fewer smog-forming emissions than the average new vehicle. Plant-derived, carbon-neutral plastics are even utilized in the seat cushions! The use of aluminum and super high-tensile steel throughout the vehicle reduces the weight by almost 20 percent over last year's model, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency and performance even further. If getting the most mileage out of each tank of gas is high on your list, the 2010 Prius is an excellent choice. Your fill-ups will be few and far between no matter the road you take. This hatchback has 273,473 kms. It's winter grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 134HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Diameter: 15
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Driver knee airbags
Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Painted aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Rear Leg Room: 914 mm
Overall Length: 4,460 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,300 mm
Front Head Room: 980 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,480 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,394 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall Width: 1,745 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,380 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 4.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.2 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,805 kg
Soft Door Close
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
