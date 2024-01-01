Menu
2010 Volkswagen Eos

280,000 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Eos

2dr Conv DSG Comfortline

2010 Volkswagen Eos

2dr Conv DSG Comfortline

Location

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

519-749-9905

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
280,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN WVWBA7AH7AV009673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice 2010 Volkswagen EOS Convertible, now available AS IS for $2,500.00 + HST + Licensing.

Price + HST + Licensing

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

ABC Auto Sales
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-749-9905

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

VEHICLE SOLD AS IS: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

ABC Auto Repairs

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

519-749-9905

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

ABC Auto Repairs

519-749-9905

2010 Volkswagen Eos