OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2010 Volkswagen Golf

200,076 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Sportline

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Sportline

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

200,076KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWAA7AJ1AW409530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # P23049A
  • Mileage 200,076 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

