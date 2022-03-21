Menu
2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

169,140 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sport

2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sport

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,140KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8803967
  Stock #: 704
  • VIN: WVWML7AN8AE509723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 169,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Our cars go through 160 point mechanical inspection and are certified above the Ontario basic standards.

Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

