$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2010 Volvo XC70
3.2L
Location
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
217,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8244108
- Stock #: PC1183
- VIN: YV4982BZ5A1076376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN AWD VOLVO FOR YOUR FAMILY LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CEERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOIONTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORYPLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Fog Lamps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9