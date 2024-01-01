$12,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura MDX
Tech Pkg,AWD,Certified,7 Passenger,Sunroof,GPS,DVD
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Leather, Fully Loaded, Tech Pkg, GPS, Backup Camera, DVD Player, Bluetooth, 7 Passengers, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Certified, 2 Set of Keys, No Accident, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No Pets, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
if the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing
