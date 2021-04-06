2011 Audi A5

$11,488 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 4 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6887535

6887535 Stock #: 2705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 2705

Mileage 139,411 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Automatic climate control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 4 Passenger Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.