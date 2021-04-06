Menu
2011 Audi A5

139,411 KM

$11,488

+ tax & licensing
$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2011 Audi A5

2011 Audi A5

Coupe 2.0T QUATTRO - LEATHER! HEATED SEATS! PANO ROOF!

2011 Audi A5

Coupe 2.0T QUATTRO - LEATHER! HEATED SEATS! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

139,411KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6887535
  • Stock #: 2705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2705
  • Mileage 139,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- AWD

Freshly traded, beautiful Audi A5 2.0T Quattro has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This luxury coupe is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD system, alloys, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, memory seats, cruise control, dual zone digital climate control, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $11,488 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic climate control
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
4 Passenger
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

