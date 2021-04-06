2011 Audi A5

+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- AWD
Freshly traded, beautiful Audi A5 2.0T Quattro has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This luxury coupe is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD system, alloys, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, memory seats, cruise control, dual zone digital climate control, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $11,488 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2