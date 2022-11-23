$6,880+ tax & licensing
519-954-7788
2011 Audi A6
quattro 3.0L Progressiv
Location
Redline Motors
145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,880
- Listing ID: 9353818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,821 KM
Vehicle Description
***TRADE IN SPECIAL***
This Audi A6 Comes Equipped with These Options
Navigation Sytem, Back-up Camera, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.
Visit Us Today
Please stop by to see this beatiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca
HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!
Vehicle Features
