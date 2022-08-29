Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

207,140 KM

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
$9,450

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

323i~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

207,140KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9312193
  Stock #: 1222
  VIN: WBAPG7C58BA937571

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 207,140 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW 3-Series 323i Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**
* Automatic transmission
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* heated seats
* Sunroof
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
$9450+hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

