$9,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 BMW 328
328i xDrive Classic Edition
2011 BMW 328
328i xDrive Classic Edition
Location
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,942KM
Good Condition
VIN WBAPK7C50BA974211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # AUT-612
- Mileage 156,942 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Loaded, Auto, All wheel drive, Beautiful Black on Black, Loaded, Very clean.
ABS, TCS, TPMS, Heated power seats, Air condition, and many many more.
Taxes and License fees extra,
Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoSmarto
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 215,560 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
2010 Infiniti FX35 133,401 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic 275,729 KM SOLD
Email AutoSmarto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-748-XXXX(click to show)
519-748-6001
Alternate Numbers519-748-6011
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing>
AutoSmarto
519-748-6001
2011 BMW 328