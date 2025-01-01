Menu
<p>Certified, Loaded, Auto, All wheel drive, Beautiful Black on Black, Loaded, Very clean.</p><p>ABS, TCS, TPMS, Heated power seats, Air condition, and many many more.</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra,</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2011 BMW 328

156,942 KM

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing
2011 BMW 328

328i xDrive Classic Edition

12708591

2011 BMW 328

328i xDrive Classic Edition

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,942KM
Good Condition
VIN WBAPK7C50BA974211

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AUT-612
  • Mileage 156,942 KM

Certified, Loaded, Auto, All wheel drive, Beautiful Black on Black, Loaded, Very clean.

ABS, TCS, TPMS, Heated power seats, Air condition, and many many more.

Taxes and License fees extra,

Extended warranty available

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2011 BMW 328