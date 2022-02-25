$15,685+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X3
xDrive28i - $626 B/W
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
134,205KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8352156
- Stock #: NK4465A
- VIN: 5UXWX5C52BL707062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
With a finely built cabin accentuating the small details and supportive comfortable seats, this 2011 BMW X3 is one of the best new SUV's on the market. This 2011 BMW X3 is for sale today.
This 2011 BMW X3 delivers it all; agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Every element works together to make it the perfect travel companion for any situation. For a crossover SUV this X3 performs much like a sport sedan, and offers one of the best designed interiors with an impressive fir and finish.This SUV has 134,205 kms. It's mineral silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
Leatherette shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Heated windshield washer jets
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Run flat tires
Total Number of Speakers: 5
Silver aluminum rims
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 935 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 67 L
Front Head Room: 1,033 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,013 mm
Rear Head Room: 994 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Curb weight: 1,865 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,810 mm
Overall Width: 1,881 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,600 L
Overall Length: 4,648 mm
Overall height: 1,661 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,330 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
