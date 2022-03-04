Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Buick Regal

220,413 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2011 Buick Regal

2011 Buick Regal

CXL *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Buick Regal

CXL *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

220,413KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8497967
  • Stock #: 22190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22190
  • Mileage 220,413 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available. WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Fill out our online credit application 24/7 at www.qualitycarsales.com to get PRE-APPROVED with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm and Saturday 9am-5pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. We welcome people from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Elmira, Stratford, Listowel, Woodstock, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Cayuga, Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Barrie, Innisfil, Collingwood, Orangeville, St.Catharines, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, North York, Sarnia, and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2013 Toyota Camry LE
 76,632 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry LE...
 78,502 KM
$27,950 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus ES 350 *L...
 84,462 KM
$23,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory