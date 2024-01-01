$4,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LS - TRADE-IN SPECIAL! BLUETOOTH!
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LS - TRADE-IN SPECIAL! BLUETOOTH!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
216,356KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4196
- Mileage 216,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Fuel efficient
Just landed on trade is an affordable Chevrolet Cruze LS! This fuel economic sedan is in good condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, don't miss this deal!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/CD, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $4,999 PLUS HST & LIC
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $599 plus HST. As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
2011 Chevrolet Cruze