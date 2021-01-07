Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

241,039 KM

$3,295

+ tax & licensing
RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

Eco w/1SA

Eco w/1SA

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6501216
  • VIN: 1g1pj5s99b7234287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,039 KM

Vehicle Description

RH auto sales and services 

 

1408 Victoria at n unit 14 Kitchener, on, n2b 3e2 

 

226-240-7618 or cell 519-731-3041 ........

 

.don't miss this one,,,,,,, 

 

2011 Chevy cruze, 4 cyl, 1.4 L turbo,  Automatic, 241039 KM, FWD, nice color, great on gas, mint condition, no rust, very clean inside and out side, drive like new, all power options work, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, Bluetooth,  and more,,,,,,,,,,,,, certified and 3 months or 3000 km warranty first star power train that cover up to $1000 per claim asking $ 3295 plust tax and license fee Please call for test drive appointment

 

more picture is coming up 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

