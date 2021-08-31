Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

SMP Auto Sales Inc

519-722-2430

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

SMP Auto Sales Inc

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

196,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8070082
  • Stock #: B.296
  • VIN: 1G1PF5S91B7291469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SMP AUTO SALE.Located at 61 Bridge St. E Kitchener, ON - 5999.00 plus HST...It comes fully certified and etested with NO extra fees attached! and warranty can be extended to suit your needs! Call Kasbar today and book your test drive before this one is gone!* If You Want to see the carproof History Reports Visit smpauto website *** www.smpauto.ca*******We work hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

SMP Auto Sales Inc

SMP Auto Sales Inc

Primary

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

