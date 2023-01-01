Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

223,612 KM

Details

$3,999

$3,999 + tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

223,612KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9482754
  • Stock #: 23191A
  • VIN: 1G1PB5SH0B7274424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23191A
  • Mileage 223,612 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.



Kitchener Kias Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.



Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.



519-571-2828

sales@kitchenerkia.com

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

