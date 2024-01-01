2011 Chrysler 200

Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Winter tires included

Just landed is a lovely Chrysler 200 For an excellent price point! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, cruise control, A/C, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, and more.

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $7,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

Logo_AccidentFree

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,570KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4086
  • Mileage 91,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Winter tires included


Just landed is a lovely Chrysler 200 For an excellent price point! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, cruise control, A/C, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, and more.


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $7,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

