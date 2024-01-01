$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Chrysler 200
LX
2011 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,570KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4086
- Mileage 91,570 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Winter tires included
Just landed is a lovely Chrysler 200 For an excellent price point! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, cruise control, A/C, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, and more.
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $7,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
