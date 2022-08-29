$8,006+ tax & licensing
$8,006
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2011 Chrysler 200
2011 Chrysler 200
Touring
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$8,006
+ taxes & licensing
201,189KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9022543
- Stock #: UK2011A
- VIN: 1C3BC1FB6BN560226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK2011A
- Mileage 201,189 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
For a sleek, refined sedan that's well appointed, but an excellent value, look no further than the handsome Chrysler 200. This 2011 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its drivers freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. Thesleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 201,189 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
remote start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Type of tires: Touring AS
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,019 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 385 L
Rear Head Room: 975 mm
Rear Leg Room: 920 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,843 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,341 mm
Overall Length: 4,869 mm
Overall height: 1,483 mm
Wheelbase: 2,766 mm
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Halogen projector beam headlights
