Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

127,172 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - DVD! BACK-UP CAM! STOW N GO!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - DVD! BACK-UP CAM! STOW N GO!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8965570
  2. 8965570
  3. 8965570
  4. 8965570
  5. 8965570
  6. 8965570
  7. 8965570
  8. 8965570
  9. 8965570
  10. 8965570
  11. 8965570
  12. 8965570
  13. 8965570
  14. 8965570
  15. 8965570
  16. 8965570
  17. 8965570
  18. 8965570
  19. 8965570
  20. 8965570
  21. 8965570
  22. 8965570
  23. 8965570
  24. 8965570
  25. 8965570
  26. 8965570
  27. 8965570
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,172KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8965570
  • Stock #: 3285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3285
  • Mileage 127,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- New brakes all around
- DVD
- Stow N Go

Freshly traded Dodge Grand Caravan SXT has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This 7 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and dries very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, rear DVD system, 7 passenger seating, back-up camera, alloys, cloth interior, Stow N Go, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, rear climate controls, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $11,900PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
7 PASSENGER
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 127,172 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 126,767 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion Ene...
 124,392 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory