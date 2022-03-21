$11,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - DVD! BACK-UP CAM! STOW N GO!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8965570
- Stock #: 3285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3285
- Mileage 127,172 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- New brakes all around
- DVD
- Stow N Go
Freshly traded Dodge Grand Caravan SXT has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This 7 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and dries very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, rear DVD system, 7 passenger seating, back-up camera, alloys, cloth interior, Stow N Go, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, rear climate controls, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $11,900PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.