$3,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
2011 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
230,000KM
Used
VIN 3D4PH6FG3BT550994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold As Is
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Engine Oil Cooler
Performance Suspension
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
160-amp alternator
Trailer Sway Damping
Autostick Automatic Transmission
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
Brake Assist
Dual-note horn
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child protection locks
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Electronic roll mitigation
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Driver knee-bolster air bag
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
Interior
Compass
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Window Defroster
Passenger Assist Handles
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Remote Start System
Cargo Compartment Cover
Interior Observation Mirror
Glove Box Lamp
Front/rear floor mats
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Floor carpeting
Instrument panel cooler
Cargo tie down loops
active head restraints
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Premium Instrument Cluster
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Vehicle info centre
Passenger fold-flat seat
240-km/h speedometer
6-way pwr driver adjust
Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Floor console w/armrest
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
Auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Premium instrument cluster display
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlamps
Tip Start
Sunscreen Glass
Bright grille
Bright door handles
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Tinted windshield
Rear wiper w/washer
Body-colour mirrors
Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
Bright Side Roof Rails
P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
LED tail lamps
Headlamps off time delay
Performance body colour fascias
Media / Nav / Comm
Removable short mast antenna
368-Watt Amplifier
Additional Features
Child seat anchor system
Body-colour sill
LATCH ready
Trip computer -inc: outside temp
(6) premium speakers w/subwoofer
8.4 Touch Screen Display
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
2011 Dodge Journey