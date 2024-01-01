Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</p><p>226-444-4006 OR 226-240-7618</p><p> </p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</p><p>We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>LOW KM, 7 SEATER, CERTIFIED, FWD, CLEAN CARFAX, OIL SPRAY, WARRANTY INCLUDED.</p><p>2011 Dodge journey  3.6 Liter 6-cylinder, 7 passengers, automatic, great condition with145360 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust,</p><p>Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel , push Button Start, A/C, Cd player, and more.........</p><p>Asking price is $7199 + HST, and this price including SAFTEY  AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!</p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. </p><p>We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>Thank you.</p>

2011 Dodge Journey

145,360 KM

Details Description Features

$7,199

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Journey

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

  1. 1725302051
  2. 1725302054
  3. 1725302059
  4. 1725302062
  5. 1725302066
  6. 1725302070
  7. 1725302075
  8. 1725302078
  9. 1725302082
  10. 1725302086
  11. 1725302091
  12. 1725302094
  13. 1725302099
  14. 1725302102
  15. 1725302107
  16. 1725302112
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,199

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,360KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3D4PG5FG0BT550044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 145,360 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 OR 226-240-7618

 

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA

We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

LOW KM, 7 SEATER, CERTIFIED, FWD, CLEAN CARFAX, OIL SPRAY, WARRANTY INCLUDED.

2011 Dodge journey  3.6 Liter 6-cylinder, 7 passengers, automatic, great condition with145360 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust,

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel , push Button Start, A/C, Cd player, and more.........

Asking price is $7199 + HST, and this price including SAFTEY  AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. 

We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

Thank you.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2011 Dodge Journey for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Dodge Journey 145,360 KM $7,199 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Chevrolet Equinox 155,925 KM $7,795 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX 184,088 KM $7,195 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,199

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Journey