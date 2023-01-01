Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Edge

166,992 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

Sport AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Edge

Sport AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 10172136
  2. 10172136
  3. 10172136
  4. 10172136
  5. 10172136
Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
166,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10172136
  • Stock #: D111310AXZ
  • VIN: 2FMDK4AK2BBA82622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,992 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, 12 Speakers, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Canadian Touring Package, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Entry Package, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Order Code 215A, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perimeter Alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3/Navigation, Radio: Sony Audio System w/12-Speakers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vision Package, Vista Roof, Wheels: 22" Aluminum w/Tuxedo Black Spokes.

Sport 3.7L Ti-VCT AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $50,000)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

2018 Subaru Legacy 2...
 194,731 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 85,646 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge Sport...
 166,992 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory