2011 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr I4 ECVT Hybrid
2011 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr I4 ECVT Hybrid
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
314,506KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU5K31BKA00324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A00324
- Mileage 314,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold As Is
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Front passenger assist handle
accessory delay
Rear floor heat ducts
Rear cargo area light
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Dual-zone automatic temp control
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door
Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert
Driver/front passenger map pockets
Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
4-wheel independent suspension
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system
Exterior
Automatic Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding
Solar-tinted front door glass
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code*
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Side intrusion door beams
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags
3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
Windows
Privacy glass on rear doors
Seating
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch
Additional Features
Adjustable Head Restraints
outside temp
rear quarter windows
liftgate
removable seat cushion
P235/70R16 all-season BSW tires
front passenger sensor
centre stack
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster
front door switch bezels
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
Message centre -inc: compass
330V sealed nickel-metal hydride (NI-MH) battery
2.5L 4V I4 ATKINSON CYCLE ENGINE
3.04 final drive ratio
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes -inc: regenerative braking system
High voltage battery system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
