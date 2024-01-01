Menu
2011 Ford Escape

314,506 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr I4 ECVT Hybrid

2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr I4 ECVT Hybrid

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

314,506KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU5K31BKA00324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A00324
  • Mileage 314,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold As Is

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Front passenger assist handle
accessory delay
Rear floor heat ducts
Rear cargo area light
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Dual-zone automatic temp control
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door
Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert
Driver/front passenger map pockets
Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
4-wheel independent suspension
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system

Exterior

Automatic Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding
Solar-tinted front door glass
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code*

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Side intrusion door beams
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags
3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder

Windows

Privacy glass on rear doors

Seating

60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch

Additional Features

Adjustable Head Restraints
outside temp
rear quarter windows
liftgate
removable seat cushion
P235/70R16 all-season BSW tires
front passenger sensor
centre stack
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster
front door switch bezels
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
Message centre -inc: compass
330V sealed nickel-metal hydride (NI-MH) battery
2.5L 4V I4 ATKINSON CYCLE ENGINE
3.04 final drive ratio
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes -inc: regenerative braking system
High voltage battery system

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2006 Toyota Matrix 2.4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2006 Toyota Matrix 2.4 159,980 KM $7,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2008 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD 161,806 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SE 175,070 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-XXXX

519-722-2382

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2011 Ford Escape