Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

160,000 KM

Details Features

$7,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1634657377
  2. 1634657377
  3. 1634657377
  4. 1634657377
  5. 1634657377
  6. 1634657377
  7. 1634657377
  8. 1634657377
  9. 1634657377
  10. 1634657377
  11. 1634657377
  12. 1634657377
  13. 1634657377
  14. 1634657377
  15. 1634657377
  16. 1634657377
  17. 1634657377
  18. 1634657377
  19. 1634657377
  20. 1634657377
  21. 1634657377
  22. 1634657377
  23. 1634657377
  24. 1634657377
  25. 1634657377
  26. 1634657377
  27. 1634657377
  28. 1634657377
  29. 1634657377
  30. 1634657377
  31. 1634657377
  32. 1634657377
  33. 1634657377
  34. 1634657377
  35. 1634657377
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7779987
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D79BKA24292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2008 Hyundai Santa F...
 158,000 KM
$6,299 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen City...
 148,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Sonata GL
 141,000 KM
$6,299 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory