2011 Ford Escape

- VIN: 1FMCU0D79BKA24292
-
Exterior Colour
Blue
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
160,000 KM
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Running Boards/Side Steps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
