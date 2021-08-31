Menu
2011 Ford Escape

152,761 KM

$6,795

+ tax & licensing
$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

152,761KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8001276
  Stock #: 371
  VIN: 1FMCU0DGXBKA18291

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 152,761 KM

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14

KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

 

LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 152761 KM

2011 Ford Escape XLT  FLEX FULE, 3.0 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 152761 KM, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months or 3000 km warranty firsy star power train that cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....

Selling for $ 6795 PLUS TAX, license Fee.

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-XXXX

226-240-7618

