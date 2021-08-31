+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 152761 KM
2011 Ford Escape XLT FLEX FULE, 3.0 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 152761 KM, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months or 3000 km warranty firsy star power train that cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....
Selling for $ 6795 PLUS TAX, license Fee.
