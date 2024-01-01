$3,800+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Used
154,411KM
VIN 3fadp4ej6bm110496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110496
- Mileage 154,411 KM
Vehicle Description
sold as is
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Driver footrest
Rear dome lamp
Manual air conditioning
12V pwr outlet
Low fuel warning light
Passenger seatback map pocket
Tilt/telescoping steering wheel
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
Instrument cluster w/message centre
Front door storage bins
Centre stack storage tray
Colour keyed front/rear carpeted floormats
Front sunvisors w/vanity mirror
Centre dome lamp w/map lights
Removable tray
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Spare tire nut wrench & jack
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
1.6L Ti-VCT I4 engine
Electronic pwr assisted steering (EPAS)
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Front seat side airbags
Height adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners
Exterior
Rear Windshield Wiper
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar tinted glass
Body colour front bumper
Rear liftgate spoiler
Body colour upper grille
Body colour door handles w/driver door integral lock barrel
60/40 split rear seats w/adjustable head restraints
Media / Nav / Comm
(4) speakers
Additional Features
Black belt line & decklid mouldings
A/C register bezels
IP canisters
Metallic painted interior trim -inc: centre finish panel
door handle bezels
steering wheel spokes
Smart front passenger occupant detection system (FPSS)
centre console cupholder lighting
choice of (7) lighting colours
(1) rear cupholder
Ambient lighting pkg -inc: front/rear footwell lighting
Front consolette -inc: (2) front cupholders
