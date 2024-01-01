Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

154,411 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

2011 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,411KM
VIN 3fadp4ej6bm110496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110496
  • Mileage 154,411 KM

Vehicle Description

sold as is

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Driver footrest
Rear dome lamp
Manual air conditioning
12V pwr outlet
Low fuel warning light
Passenger seatback map pocket
Tilt/telescoping steering wheel
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
Instrument cluster w/message centre
Front door storage bins
Centre stack storage tray
Colour keyed front/rear carpeted floormats
Front sunvisors w/vanity mirror
Centre dome lamp w/map lights
Removable tray

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Spare tire nut wrench & jack
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
1.6L Ti-VCT I4 engine
Electronic pwr assisted steering (EPAS)

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Front seat side airbags
Height adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners

Exterior

Rear Windshield Wiper
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar tinted glass
Body colour front bumper
Rear liftgate spoiler
Body colour upper grille
Body colour door handles w/driver door integral lock barrel
60/40 split rear seats w/adjustable head restraints

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers

Additional Features

Black belt line & decklid mouldings
A/C register bezels
IP canisters
Metallic painted interior trim -inc: centre finish panel
door handle bezels
steering wheel spokes
Smart front passenger occupant detection system (FPSS)
centre console cupholder lighting
choice of (7) lighting colours
(1) rear cupholder
Ambient lighting pkg -inc: front/rear footwell lighting
Front consolette -inc: (2) front cupholders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-XXXX

519-722-2382

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2011 Ford Fiesta