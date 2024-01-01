2011 Ford Focus

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Auto, Ice Cold A/C, Power Group, Gas Saver, Certified, Extra Set of Winter Tires on Rims, 2 Set of Keys, No Accident, Good Driving Condition, None Smoker, No Pets, Ontario Car, Must See,,,</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14pt; font-weight: bolder;>We Finance,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: "", sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</p>

2011 Ford Focus

243,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Focus

SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Winter Tires & Rims,Fog's

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Focus

SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Winter Tires & Rims,Fog's

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

  1. 1722114916
  2. 1722114920
  3. 1722114923
  4. 1722114927
  5. 1722114930
  6. 1722114934
  7. 1722114938
  8. 1722114941
  9. 1722114945
  10. 1722114948
  11. 1722114952
  12. 1722114956
  13. 1722114959
  14. 1722114962
  15. 1722114965
  16. 1722114968
  17. 1722114971
  18. 1722114974
  19. 1722114978
  20. 1722114981
  21. 1722114985
  22. 1722114988
  23. 1722114991
  24. 1722114993
  25. 1722114994
  26. 1722114995
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Sale

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,000KM
VIN 1FAHP3FN1BW122777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, Ice Cold A/C, Power Group, Gas Saver, Certified, Extra Set of Winter Tires on Rims, 2 Set of Keys, No Accident, Good Driving Condition, None Smoker, No Pets, Ontario Car, Must See,,,

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

Used 2011 Ford Focus SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Winter Tires & Rims,Fog's for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Ford Focus SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Winter Tires & Rims,Fog's 243,000 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE,One Owner,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,,, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE,One Owner,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,,, 159,000 KM SOLD
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Essential,AWD,CarPlay,Android,Certified,Bluetooth for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA Essential,AWD,CarPlay,Android,Certified,Bluetooth 89,000 KM $20,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Focus