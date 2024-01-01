$3,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Focus
SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Winter Tires & Rims,Fog's
2011 Ford Focus
SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Winter Tires & Rims,Fog's
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 243,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, Ice Cold A/C, Power Group, Gas Saver, Certified, Extra Set of Winter Tires on Rims, 2 Set of Keys, No Accident, Good Driving Condition, None Smoker, No Pets, Ontario Car, Must See,,,
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing
519-829-5628