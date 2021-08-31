2011 GMC Terrain

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 9 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7783209

Stock #: DK4304A

VIN: 2CTFLTE55B6343084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # DK4304A

Mileage 84,999 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Safety Side Airbag Onstar Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Permanent locking hubs Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera XM SATELLITE RADIO Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Pioneer Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Rear Head Room: 995 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,850 mm Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L Fuel Capacity: 71 L Overall Length: 4,711 mm Overall height: 1,684 mm Wheelbase: 2,857 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,416 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,304 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,012 mm Power child safety locks Curb weight: 1,830 kg SiriusXM Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen projector beam headlights

