$10,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Honda CR-V
4WD 5DR LX
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
195,518KM
VIN 5J6RE4H33BL824651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1157
- Mileage 195,518 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
2011 Honda CR-V