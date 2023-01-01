$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2011 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
132,000KM
Used
- Stock #: PC1336
- VIN: 5J6RE4H58BL823397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS CRV IS VERY CLEAN AND NO ACCIDENT GREAT MAINTANCE RECORD AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9